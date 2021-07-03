$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. 1,762,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

