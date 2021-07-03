$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $909.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.92.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

