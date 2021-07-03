$0.45 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

