$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of STN opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

