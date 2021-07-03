-$1.02 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

