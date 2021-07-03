$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after buying an additional 176,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 978,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

