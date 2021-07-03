1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 4.7%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.61 and last traded at $33.38. 3,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 581,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,600 over the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

