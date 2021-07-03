10,294 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.26. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

