1,070 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.