1,082 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of YETI by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in YETI by 20.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,626,000 after acquiring an additional 176,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $653,636.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

