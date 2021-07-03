11,193 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after acquiring an additional 723,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

