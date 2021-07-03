112,500 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

Agile Growth stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

