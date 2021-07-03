1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives €28.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

DRI stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.94 ($30.52). 58,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.97. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1-year high of €27.12 ($31.91). The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

