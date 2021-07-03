12,963 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

