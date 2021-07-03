1,297,608 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,297,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,166,000. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 1.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 977,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

