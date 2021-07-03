13,624 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

