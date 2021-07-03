1,462 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,299. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.10 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

