1,528 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.78. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

