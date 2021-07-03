17,003 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.51. 477,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.72. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

