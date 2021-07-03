19,233 Shares in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 27.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.18. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

