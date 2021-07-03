1MillionNFTs One Day Volume Reaches $135,022.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $137,155.41 and approximately $135,022.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00170217 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,535.99 or 1.00050460 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

