$20.89 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $20.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 2,796,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,793. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

