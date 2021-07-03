2,763 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

