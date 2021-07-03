$28.25 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce $28.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $32.60 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $138.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $163.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 743,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.