$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post sales of $31.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $31.22 million. AXT posted sales of $22.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 192,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,550 shares of company stock worth $1,096,268. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

