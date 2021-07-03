315,900 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 2.21% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,262,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.32. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.