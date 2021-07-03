$329.51 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $329.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.40 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

