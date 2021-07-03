3,542 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NVS opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.