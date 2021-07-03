35,890 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,709,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,233,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.