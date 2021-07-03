35,893 Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. BM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMTX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

