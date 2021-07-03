390 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $181.18 and a 12 month high of $274.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

