$391.31 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report sales of $391.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,829 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.35. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

