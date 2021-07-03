46,000 Shares in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,930,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.98 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

