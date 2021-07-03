$47.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $47.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 35,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,352. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.