$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post $6.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.75 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.99. 3,137,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,785. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

