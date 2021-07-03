$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to report sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $386.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter.

AKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AKU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $238.35 million and a PE ratio of 335.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akumin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.