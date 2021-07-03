70,000 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPCBU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

