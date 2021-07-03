75,000 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

