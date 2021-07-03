888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.17 ($5.74).

888 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 stock traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,800. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 184.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 399.76. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.