89,800 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 89,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 826.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,954 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

