$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce $9.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMBL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.