9,370 Shares in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freedom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRHC opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.18. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

