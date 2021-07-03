A Jayson Adair Sells 300,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPRT opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Copart by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Copart by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Copart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

