AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.14 on Friday. AAP has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches.

