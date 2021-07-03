AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.19 on Friday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.