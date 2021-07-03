ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $177,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in ABB by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 216,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.