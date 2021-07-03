Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.16 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.38 ($0.63). 111,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 491,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.11.

In related news, insider Melanie Ross purchased 5,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.34 ($6,485.94).

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

