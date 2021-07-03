Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $170,500.26 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $304.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $305.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

