Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

