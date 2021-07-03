Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

