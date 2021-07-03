Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AELTF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
About Adacel Technologies
